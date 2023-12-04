Police: Erie teen charged as adult after punching woman, nearly taking child in carjacking

A woman had stopped at an east Erie gas station Sunday afternoon when she told police a young male approached her and told her he needed her vehicle to go get some drugs.

When the woman refused, she said the young male punched her in the face, pulled her from her vehicle and started to drive off with the woman's 3-year-old son still inside, according to police.

The male would let the child out, but he drove away and was on the run for nearly two hours before the woman's boyfriend spotted the stolen vehicle, followed it and led police to the vehicle and the suspect, investigators reported.

The vehicle had some damage to it and the woman's purse, the cash inside the purse and Christmas presents that were in the vehicle were gone, officers wrote in the criminal complaint filed against the suspect.

Erie police charged the accused thief, 17-year-old Tywan J. Robinson, as an adult with offenses including robbery of a motor vehicle, robbery, theft and assault in the incident. Erie 3rd Ward District Judge Tom Carney arraigned Robinson on the charges on Sunday night and set bond at $50,000. Robinson was placed in the Edmund L. Thomas Adolescent Center, according to Erie police.

Gas station encounter

The robbery was reported shortly before 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the Sunoco station at 26 E. 12th St. Officers who responded encountered a woman who said she was at a gas pump when the suspect approached her and demanded her Ford Fusion. She said after she was punched in the face and pulled from her car, she shouted that her son was still in her vehicle and the male stopped and let the child out, officers wrote in the affidavit of probable cause filed with Robinson's criminal complaint.

The woman said the male told her he would bring the vehicle back and leave it in an alley, and he stated he did not want the woman's son, according to information in the affidavit. He was then seen driving away heading west on East 12th Street.

At about 5:15 p.m. Sunday, police were told that the woman's boyfriend was following the stolen Ford Fusion. Officers caught up with the vehicle and stopped it at the intersection of East 30th and Holland streets, officers wrote in the affidavit.

More: Two teens face trial, third has charges dropped in armed carjacking at Erie gas station

The woman arrived at the area and identified the driver, Robinson, as the person who had carjacked her, according to information in the affidavit.

Officers wrote that the woman's purse containing cash, the woman's identification and bank cards, and an iPhone was not in the vehicle. Christmas gifts she had purchased were also missing from the vehicle, according to the affidavit.

The Ford had damage to the right front bumper that was not there before it was stolen, police wrote in the affidavit.

Contact Tim Hahn at thahn@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @ETNhahn.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Erie teen accused of hitting woman, nearly taking child in carjacking