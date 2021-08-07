Police: Erratic and dangerous behavior by suspect causes park pool to be evacuated

Nico Portuondo, The Spokesman-Review, Spokane, Wash.
·1 min read

Aug. 6—A suspect was arrested Friday in Liberty Park after trying to light fires, tearing up sprinklers and eventually causing the Liberty Park pool to be evacuated, officers said.

Spokane Police Department officers said they were called numerous times about a man, identified as 36-year-old Edmon Ling, displaying strange behavior near Liberty Park.

Some of his reported actions include running through traffic on I-90, trying to light fires off a neighborhood road and ripping up sprinklers at an apartment complex, according to an SPD press release.

Police arrived to Liberty Park to see Ling swinging rebar at trees, officers said.

Ling then proceeded to run and scale the fence behind home plate at Liberty Park softball field, and refused to come down despite officers' requests, according to the press release

Due to Ling's behavior, SPD hostage units were called and a nearby pool was evacuated.

Ling eventually climbed down and sat on a park bench, but ran when officers approached him, they said. A K9 unit was deployed to stop Ling, which eventually allowed officers to arrest him.

Ling was booked into Spokane County Jail and given medical treatment on his ankle where he was bit by the K9 , according to the press release.

He was arrested on suspicion of 3rd degree malicious mischief, reckless burning and violation of a domestic violence protection order.

SPD say probable cause was established based on his imminent threat to the community and criminal activity, and also his violation of a domestic violence protection order.

He also has 3 felony convictions, including two 3rd degree assaults and one harassment/threat to kill, according to the press release.

