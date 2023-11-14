Police escalate Gwinnett County double shooting to homicide as victim pronounced dead

ATLANTA - A double shooting in a Gwinnett County driveway has been escalated to a homicide as police reveal one of the targeted victims has died.

Gwinnett County police arrested 43-year-old Terrance Alonzo Washington in Warner Robins hours after they said he shot a 44-year-old mother and her 20-year-old son at a home along Dayspring Trace near Lawrenceville.

The son, identified as Daqwayvious Kleckley, died from his injuries days later. His mother is still being treated for her critical injuries at a local hospital.

Man arrested for shooting son, mother in the head in driveway of Gwinnett County home

Investigators say Washington had a previous relationship with Deyawnday Kleckley, the woman he shot at around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 7.

Officials believe the shooting was the result of some sort of domestic dispute. Officers were responding to the dispute right before shots were fired.

"As they were exiting the vehicle and approaching the home, they heard some kind of commotion in the driveway," Gwinnett County Police Sgt. Michele Pihera said. "After the gunshots, they saw someone flee the scene in a vehicle. That’s when the officers immediately ran to the driveway of the home, where the commotion took place, and they saw two victims with gunshot wounds to the head."

Washington was originally charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and theft by taking. He now faces additional charges, including felony murder and malice murder.