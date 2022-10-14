Police escape injury when suspect attempts to flee drug bust scene

Oct. 14—Five police officers narrowly escaped injury Wednesday afternoon when a suspect in a North Huntingdon drug bust attempted to drive away from a motel parking lot on Route 30 after an undercover officer purchased drugs from him, according to court papers.

When authorities converged on Antonio Barry-Burrell, 18, of Penn Hills, after the purchase, police said several officers had to jump out of the way of his car as he tried to flee but crashed into a tree. Police smashed a window and removed him from the car when he refused to exit, according to court papers.

Barry-Burrell is being held without bail at the Westmoreland County Prison.

Township police said they coordinated an undercover buy of 15 bricks of heroin/fentanyl, about 750 stamp bags, with Barry-Burrell in exchange for $2,100. An undercover officer met with the suspect around 1:30 p.m. for the exchange.

After Barry-Burrell crashed the car, police said they found a handgun inside the vehicle, according to court papers.

He is charged with aggravated assault, firearms not to be carried without a license, drug possession and reckless endangerment. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records. An Oct. 26 preliminary hearing is set.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta by email at rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .