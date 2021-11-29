Police escort body of Euless officer killed in Lake Worth crash to funeral home

St. Louis Avenue outside the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office in Fort Worth was bathed Sunday night in red and blue lights whirling from atop law enforcement squad cars as the body of a Euless police officer who died on Saturday in a vehicle collision was escorted to a funeral home.

Detective Alejandro Cervantes, who was known as Alex, worked patrol until about three months ago when he became a detective. He was off duty when he died in the collision in Lake Worth in which authorities alleged the other driver was drunk.

Cervantes’ wife, who was a passenger, was critically injured. Her condition was stable on Sunday, police said. Their two children were seriously injured.

Dylan Molina, 26, of Lake Worth, ran a red light and struck the Cervantes’ car at Boat Club Road and Rocky Point Trail about 1:30 p.m., police said.

Molina tried to leave the scene but was apprehended by neighbors and bystanders, according to a police statement. When officers took him into custody, authorities said, they detected a strong odor of alcohol on Molina’s breath.

Molina, who was driving a Jeep Wrangler, was arrested on suspicion of one count of intoxication manslaughter and three counts of aggravated assault.

“We will investigate this crime to the fullest extent of the law and hold all those who contributed to Detective Cervantes’ death accountable for their actions, or lack thereof,” Lake Worth Police Chief J.T Manoushagian wrote in a statement.

Lake Worth Police Department will lead the investigation with the assistance of the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Team and the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.

“Alex had served honorably with our police department for almost seven years and was a member of our police department Honor Guard Team. He had also previously served eight years with the El Paso Police Department,” Euless police wrote in a statement. “Please keep Alex’s family, friends, colleagues and the Euless community in your thoughts and prayers during this extremely difficult time.”

Story continues

Firefighters used specialized rescue equipment to free the family from their Chevrolet Impala, police said.

Cervantes’ wife was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital and the children were taken to Cook Children’s Medical Center.

Funeral arrangements were not clear on Sunday.