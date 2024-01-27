Police Escort Convoy to 'Move Away From Paris' After Angry Farmers Storm Highway

Farmers improvised a “surprise demonstration” and stormed onto a highway near Paris on January 26, to see how close to the capital they could get before being stopped by police, they said.

In this footage, police can be seen escorting the convoy “to move away from Paris,” after the farmers approached within 15 kilometers of the northwest suburb of Argenteuil.

Talking to local media, a spokesman for the farming union said that entering Paris was not the aim, with “the siege of Paris” protest planned to occur instead for January 30.

"We want to show that we are perfectly capable of reaching Paris if we want to," another spokesperson said.

