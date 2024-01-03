Police escort suspect after stabbing in Tokyo

STORY: Japanese police said three men were injured on Wednesday and taken to hospital after a woman wielded a knife on a train.

The police received an emergency call at just before 11 p.m. local time (1400 GMT) saying the woman had inflicted injuries with a knife on the Yamanote loop line, one of the busiest transport routes in the city, a Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson said.

The woman was taken into custody and the condition of the three injured men was unknown, the spokesperson said.