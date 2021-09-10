Police: Essex County Fair treasurer stole $60K

Sep. 10—WESTPORT — The former treasurer of the Essex County Fair has been arrested for allegedly taking more than $60,000 from the non-profit organization.

Bridget Brown, 37, of Reber Road in Willsboro, was charged with felony grand larceny by New York State Police.

She was arraigned before Moriah Town Justice Richard Carpenter and released. She is scheduled to appear in court next at 10 a.m. Oct. 11 at the Town of Westport Court.

GROUP OPERATES FAIR

Franklin County District Attorney Craig Carriero is prosecuting the case, since Essex County DA Kristy Sprague recused her office. Carriero was appointed special prosecutor by the Essex County Court.

The money is missing from the Essex County Agricultural Society, the group that operates the annual August fair in Westport, a news release said.

TOWN CLERK

State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli said in a release that Brown stepped down as fair treasurer in 2019.

Brown worked for the Essex County Agricultural Society from 2013 to 2019 and currently is the Willsboro Fire District treasurer, as well as the Willsboro town clerk and tax collector, DiNapoli said.

Brown could not be reached for comment.

ABUSED HER POSITION

A state audit of the Essex County Agricultural Society revealed the missing funds, DiNapoli said.

"Brown was entrusted to ensure that funds collected from the fair were managed for the benefit of the community," he said in the release. "Instead, she allegedly abused her position for her personal benefit and now faces the consequences of her abhorrent actions. My thanks to Franklin County District Attorney Carriero and the New York State Police for their partnership in fighting public corruption."

The comptroller said the investigation found that while employed with the society, Brown allegedly over-paid herself, made unauthorized ATM withdrawals, and made credit card purchases using the society's bank accounts.

She also obtained a $20,000 loan on behalf of the organization, which the Society Board was unaware of and did not approve, the release said.

Story continues

The thefts total more than $60,000, DiNapoli said.

FALSIFIED RECORDS

To hide her thefts, she allegedly falsified business records, the release said. She was charged with tampering with records for those actions.

The Essex County Agricultural Society is a non-profit organization whose mission is to encourage and promote agriculture in young children and adults through the annual Essex County Fair.

Brown has been town clerk since 2014.