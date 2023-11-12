Police: Euclid resident dead after firing toward police, bailiff during eviction

Nov. 11—Euclid Police are reporting that city resident Chad McGraw has died after firing toward officers and a court bailiff during a Nov. 9 eviction attempt, which led to return fire from officers.

The incident took place on the 700 block of East 250th Street, according to a Nov. 10 news release that was posted to the police department's Facebook page.

It added that the bailiff and locksmith retreated. Two officers were treated for minor injuries and later released from the hospital.

The bailiff in the officer bodycam video said that McGraw had previously appeared in court and been served notice.

The video shows the bailiff knocking at the door, ringing the doorbell and calling out for McGraw, with no initial response.

It also shows:

— A police officer then told McGraw to open the door immediately. McGraw told them to give him five minutes.

— The bailiff and the police officer repeated that he needed to open the door immediately, and he again told them to give him five minutes and did not open the door.

— A locksmith then unlocked the door.

— After the door was unlocked, one officer on the porch rang the doorbell and opened the door. Shots were fired from the doorway toward the official and police.

— One officer was trapped on the porch while another ran behind a car, and officers returned fire.

— The trapped officer was later extracted.

According to the news release, "additional law enforcement agencies and the EDGE Swat Team responded."

SWAT team members found the 52-year-old McGraw with a gunshot wound to his head while "a loaded handgun was also recovered, it added. Paramedics took him to a hospital, where he died.

Officers found no one else in the home, the release stated.

"The EDGE Bomb Squad responded due to reports of possible explosive materials at the home," it added. "No explosives were located."

The incident was under investigation as of Nov. 10, according to the release.

The Euclid Police Department posted portions of the bodycam footage to its YouTube channel, though it warned that the video contains graphic content.