Police evacuate apartments after suspicious package found in Arroyo Grande

Police evacuated apartments in Arroyo Grande early Thursday morning after someone reported a suspicious package, according to a news release by the Arroyo Grande Police Department.

The package was reported at around 4:30 a.m. on Elm Street between Fair Oaks and Farroll avenues, the release said.

The package had “what appeared to be a security camera mounted on top,” the release said.

“Due to the nature and appearance of the device (Arroyo Grande police) requested the assistance of the San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Bomb Squad Unit,” the release said.

The Sheriff’s Office and police evacuated nearby apartments. Residents were directed to go to a nearby shelter until it was safe to return, according to the police’s release.

“The Sheriff’s Bomb Squad was able to examine the device and determined that it did not pose a threat to the public,” the release said.

After finding there was no threat, residents were allowed to go back to their apartments, according to the police.

“This is an ongoing investigation,” the release said. “It does not appear that this was an intentional act.”