Police evacuate area around Dorsey Avenue after shots-fired call

Sep. 29—Morgantown Police evacuated residents around Dorsey Avenue and Hite Street at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday after reports were made of shots fired in the area.

According to Morgantown Police Chief Eric Powell, the officers who responded spoke with witnesses in the immediate area who indicated a specific home the shots were fired from—a residence known to MPD officers.

"Out of an abundance of caution—and based on previous interactions with one of the potential occupants of the home—officers evacuated surrounding homes and diverted traffic, " Powell explained.

Law enforcement made several attempts to contact the residents, the chief said, but they were unsuccessful.

Powell said officers ultimately determined the home was empty and couldn't find any evidence of shots being fired from that exact location.

MPD encourages citizens to become a "Partner in Policing " by reporting suspected criminal activity to the Morgantown Police Department Switchboard at 304-284-7522. If you need immediate Police attention or a crime is in progress, call 911.

TWEET @DominionPostWV