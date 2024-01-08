Police evacuate CT residents while investigating ‘potential gunshot’ during domestic incident

Multiple West Haven residents were evacuated from their homes early Monday when a possible gunshot was heard by emergency dispatchers during a call about a domestic violence incident.

Sgt. Patrick Buturla of the West Haven Police Department said officers were dispatched to a residence on First Avenue just before 10:20 a.m. on a domestic complaint and, while police were en route, dispatchers heard what was described as a “potential gunshot.”

Police officers established a perimeter around the home and evacuated neighboring residences, Buturla said.

Officers were able to establish communications with the individuals in the home, leading to the occupants peacefully exiting the residence before they were detained, Buturla said.

No injuries were reported.

Buturla said investigators are still “working to establish what occurred.”

This is an isolated incident with no threat to the public,” the sergeant said in a statement. “The investigation is in its preliminary stages and no further information will be released at this time.”