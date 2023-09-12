Police evacuate mother and 3 children from New-York in Donetsk Oblast

The White Angel evacuation team of the National Police has evacuated three children and their mother from New-York, Donetsk Oblast.

The National Police said that in the village, Aliona, 7, Kyrylo, 11, and Ivan, 13, lived under daily attacks by the Russian occupiers.

"To make the explosions less audible, the children stuffed their ears with cotton wool and waited in the basement for the attack to end. Now the children are safe, as the White Angel police crew has successfully evacuated the family," law enforcement officials said.

The frontline town of New-York suffers from Russian attacks every day, and the road to it is becoming increasingly dangerous as the occupiers are also firing on the road with various types of weapons.

Additionally, New-York has no water or gas supply. The Russians cut it off at the beginning of the full-scale war.

The woman and her three children agreed to the evacuation and waited for the police.

"On the way, the children described how the occupiers were ruthlessly attacking their home village and destroying everything around them," the White Angels said.

The family was taken to an evacuation centre. Now, volunteers will help them settle in a safer oblast.

Background: The Ministry of Reintegration reported that more than 10,700 children had been evacuated from Donetsk Oblast over the past year.

