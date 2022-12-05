Police: Evansville man accused in fatal shooting had previously threatened to kill victim

EVANSVILLE – An Evansville man accused of shooting and killing a woman on Sunday had previously threatened to kill the victim and himself, police say.

Clifton Bryant Fletcher Sr., 44, was arrested and preliminarily charged with murder. According to a probable cause affidavit filed in the case, he shot and killed a 37-year-old woman in the 1600 block of Clayton Avenue.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s office hasn’t publicly identified the woman, and the Courier & Press is withholding her name until an official identification is released.

Fletcher also reportedly threatened to kill the woman – and himself – during an altercation in April, the affidavit states.

In the Sunday shooting, police responded to the scene after dispatch received several 911 calls for a person shot outside a home on Clayton Avenue. When officers arrived, they found the woman lying on a concrete pad between two apartments. She had been shot several times and was declared dead at the scene.

Multiple .45 caliber shell casings were scattered near the body. According to the affidavit, witnesses said the woman had been shot by a Black male driving a white Chevrolet Tahoe.

Police soon spoke to a friend who claimed to have been on the phone with the victim at the time of the shooting. The friend reportedly said the victim said before the shooting that Fletcher had been following her. The day before, the victim had reportedly spotted him waiting for her in the parking lot of her apartment complex.

Eventually "the phone went silent,” the affidavit states. “A few moments later, someone got on the phone and told (the friend) that (the victim) had been shot.”

After a records search, investigators discovered a white Tahoe “related” to Fletcher, the affidavit states. The vehicle was registered to another woman, who reportedly told police she had loaned Fletcher the vehicle on Saturday, but that she hadn’t seen or heard from him since.

About an hour later, police found a white Tahoe parked in the 3800 block of Atlanta Court. Through the window, they saw a “large-framed” handgun splayed in the front passenger seat, the affidavit states. After obtaining a search warrant, police reportedly found prescriptions belonging to Fletcher in the middle console.

The affidavit doesn’t detail how or where Fletcher was arrested. According to jail records, he was booked into the Vanderburgh County jail just after 11 p.m. Sunday. As of Monday morning, the case hadn’t been entered into court records.

Previous threat

Fletcher reportedly threatened to kill the victim during an altercation on April 27.

According to a police report from that incident, Fletcher showed up at the victim’s house with a handgun and “threatened to kill her and himself, confined her to a moving vehicle, and battered her resulting in minor injury."

He then “commandeered” the victim’s van and fled. Police arrived at the scene soon after, but Fletcher never came back.

“I provided the reporter a list of social services which may be of benefit to her, domestic battery victim`s rights paperwork, and the associated case number,” the responding officer wrote at the time. “The reporter recovered her vehicle and was released.”

There are no court records showing Fletcher was ever charged in that incident.

