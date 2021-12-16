Police: Evansville woman dead after domestic dispute

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — An Evansville woman died after a domestic dispute last weekend in which she allegedly shot at her boyfriend and he hit her with a car.

According to a probable cause affidavit from Evansville Police Department, police and medical personnel responded to a call from Carl Wayne Taylor Jr. placed around 1:50 a.m. Sunday in the 4000 block of North First Avenue.

Taylor, 31, told officers that he had run over his girlfriend after she shot at him.

The woman, Melana Davis, 39, was pronounced dead at the scene.

More: One victim dies after Evansville triple shooting; 2 arrested in alleged killing-for-hire

According to the affidavit, Taylor was visibly intoxicated and admitted to police he had been drinking. He said he and Davis had been together for about five years, that the two had been out on a date that night and got in an argument on their way home.

Taylor told police that he was driving and had pulled into the parking lot of a grocery store when Davis, sitting in the passenger seat, took out a weapon and fired one shot at him. The shot missed Taylor and exited the vehicle through the driver's side window.

Taylor told police both he and Davis got out of the car and argued, and Davis had pointed the gun at him again. He told police he was unsure whether she had actually fired a second shot. He told police he got back in the car and tried to drive away but stopped when he felt his car hit Davis.

Taylor told police he did not intentionally hit Davis and could not remember whether he was driving in forward or reverse when the collision happened. Taylor said when he realized what had happened he called 911 and starting performing CPR.

Police found one bullet hole in the front driver's side window of Taylor's car and a spent shell casing inside. There was another empty shell casing on the ground about 50 feet away from the vehicle and two more unfired rounds.

Taylor was arrested on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, resulting in death. He is being held without bond in the Vanderburgh County jail.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Evansville police say Melana Davis dies in domestic dispute