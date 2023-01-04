Police: Everett man arrested after fatally shooting cats because he didn’t want to move with them

An Everett man was arrested Tuesday after fatally shooting two cats because “he didn’t want to have to try to get a new residence for them,” according to the Everett Police Department.

Around noon on Tuesday, officers responded to reports of a disturbance to a home in the North Everett area.

According to police, the owner of the home had told the resident, who is his 77-year-old father, that he would be evicting him.

When the homeowner arrived, he found his father’s two cats dead from gunshot wounds and a box of empty ammunition.

The homeowner told police his father would likely still have the gun on him.

An officer soon found the father’s vehicle near 10th Street and Broadway, where a high-risk stop was performed.

The father complied with officers and he was arrested. The firearm was located on the passenger seat.

The father later told police he had killed the cats because he knew about the eviction and didn’t want to find a new home for them.

He was booked into the Snohomish County Jail on two charges of animal cruelty. He is being held on $10,000 bond.