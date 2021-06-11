Police: Ex-boyfriend broke into house

Jun. 11—MILTON — A 27-year-old man from Texas allegedly broke into an ex-girlfriend's house and took her keys, according to Milton Police Department.

Joseph Clydell Artley, 27, of Gainesville, Texas, is now facing a felony count of criminal trespass and four misdemeanors: two counts of simple assault and one count each of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property. The charges were filed by Milton Borough Patrolman Kurt Henrie in the Milton office of District Judge Michael Diehl.

Police reported that Artley broke into the house of his ex-girlfriend and broke a lock mechanism while she and a friend were hanging out in the house. Artley allegedly pushed her and bit her hands when she tried to push him away, police said.

Artley also allegedly took her keys to her house and car.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. June 30 in front of Diehl.