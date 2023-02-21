Police: Ex-employee stole lottery tickets from Richland Township mini mart

Feb. 21—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A Johnstown woman faces theft charges, accused of stealing $785 in lottery tickets from a Richland Township mini mart where she had worked, authorities said.

Richland Township police charged Kayla Marie Meyers, 27, of the 700 block of Coleman Avenue, with theft by unlawful taking, conspiracy to commit theft and receiving stolen property.

According to a complaint affidavit, Meyers allegedly stole scratch-off lottery tickets from Honey Bear Mini Mart, located in the 3100 block of Elton Road, in September 2022.

The theft was uncovered when the store manager was reviewing daily logs and found a large discrepancy in the number of scratch-off tickets.

Store video allegedly showed Meyers passing lottery tickets to another person without ringing them into the cash register or taking money, the affidavit said.

The thefts occurred on Sept. 14 and 15.

Charges were filed before District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township.