Police: Ex-Texas deputy wanted in deaths of 3 is arrested

  • This photo provided by the Austin Police Department shows Stephen Broderick, 41. Broderick is wanted in the fatal shooting of three people in Austin, Texas, and police officials searching the surrounding area Sunday, April 18, 2021, warned residents that the suspect might take a hostage. Interim Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon said the suspect, Stephen Broderick, was considered armed and dangerous. He asked area residents to continue to shelter in place and to call their neighbors to check on them. (Austin Police Department via AP)
  • Emergency personnel work at the scene of a fatal shooting, Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Austin, Texas. Several people were fatally shot in Austin on Sunday and no suspects are in custody, emergency responders said. Police said on Twitter that they were on the scene of an active shooting and asked nearby residents to shelter in place and avoid the area. (AP Photo/Jim Vertuno)
  • Police and emergency personnel work at the scene of a fatal shooting, Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Austin, Texas. Emergency responders say several people have been fatally shot in Austin and that no suspect is in custody. EMS spokeswoman Capt. Christa Stedman said early Sunday afternoon that it was still an active scene. (AP Photo/Jim Vertuno)
1 / 3

Austin-Fatal Shooting

This photo provided by the Austin Police Department shows Stephen Broderick, 41. Broderick is wanted in the fatal shooting of three people in Austin, Texas, and police officials searching the surrounding area Sunday, April 18, 2021, warned residents that the suspect might take a hostage. Interim Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon said the suspect, Stephen Broderick, was considered armed and dangerous. He asked area residents to continue to shelter in place and to call their neighbors to check on them. (Austin Police Department via AP)
·1 min read

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A former sheriff's deputy in Texas has been taken into custody Monday following a manhunt that began after three people were fatally shot in Austin, authorities said.

Stephen Broderick, 41, was arrested without incident about 7:30 a.m. along a rural road in Manor, an Austin suburb, Manor Police Chief Ryan Phipps said. He had a pistol in his waistband, Phipps said.

Police had received two phone calls about a suspicious person matching Broderick’s description, Phipps said. He said Broderick was taken to Travis County jail, where authorities did not immediately return messages Monday.

Interim Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon said Broderick was suspected in Sunday's deaths of two women and one man, all of whom Broderick knew.

Police initially told Austin residents who lived nearby to shelter in place, but they lifted that request later Sunday when they said it was unclear whether Broderick was still in the city.

Chacon said that Broderick was a former deputy with the Travis County sheriff's office, which is based in Austin.

Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza said in a statement that Broderick had been arrested for sexual assault of a child last June and was released on $50,000 bond. He said that the district attorney's office on Sunday filed a motion to revoke that bond.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Kristen Dark told the Austin American-Statesman that Broderick, a property crimes detective, resigned after the arrest.

The newspaper also reports that Broderick's wife filed for a protective order and divorce shortly after his arrest.

Recommended Stories

  • Manhunt after deadly Austin, Texas shooting

    At least three people were killed on Sunday in a shooting at an Austin, Texas, apartment complex -- in what was the second shooting in the United States in one day involving multple victims. Austin Police Department Acting Police Chief Joseph Chacon said a manhunt is still underway for the suspect. "Our suspect at this point, we think we know who it is...He is tentatively identified as Stephen Nicholas Broderick... He's a black male, 41 years of age. He's described as being 5 foot 7 with an average build. He's wearing a gray hoodie, sunglasses, and a baseball cap."The shooting in Austin occurred near a popular shopping area in the northwest part of the city, starling local residents.Resident Michelle Ross:"I'm a little worried just because, you know, we know a lot of our neighbors and our dogs were here and everything but. And you know I guess it's our, our neighborhood so that's really scary."Officials noted that while the suspect is still at large, the shooting appears to be a domestic, isolated incident and there appears to be no risk to the general public.1,200 miles away, another shooting rang out early on Sunday morning -- when a gunman opened fire at a bar in Kenosha County, Wisconsin, killing three. The shootings come as Americans are already on high alert after more than half a dozen deadly mass shootings in the United States over the past month..

  • North Texas signee Willie Simmons among three killed in Austin shooting

    The linebacker was set to be a part of UNT's 2021 recruiting class.

  • Father of teen arrested with AK47 in New York subway station was killed in police shootout

    18-year-old man from Ohio with assault rifle and wearing gas mask taken into custody

  • Black Teen Fatally Shot by Tennessee Police. Initial Reports Says He Shot Officer, Later Says Bullet Did Not Come From Teen's Gun

    Right now is a difficult time for Black America. Last summer, we saw a massive wave of Black Lives Matter protests across the nation and an equally massive spotlight on systemic racism in policing—we called it a racial awakening.

  • Austin police, feds searching for ex-sheriff's deputy accused of killing 3, in Sunday's 2nd mass shooting

    Federal and local law enforcement were searching Sunday night for a former sheriff's deputy suspected of killing three people late Sunday morning in Austin, Texas. The suspect, Stephen Broderick, 41, was a property crimes detective for the Travis County sheriff's office until last June, when he resigned after being arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing a child. After spending 16 days in jail last June, Broderick posted bail; Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza said his office filed a motion Sunday to revoke Broderick's $50,000 bond. The victims, described only as two Hispanic women and one Black man, were all known to Broderick, who is Black, interim Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon said. "At this point, we do not think this individual is out there targeting random people to shoot. That does not mean he is not dangerous." The FBI and U.S. Marshals Service are aiding in the manhunt. The shooting in Austin was the second multiple gun homicide on Sunday. Wisconsin's Kenosha County Sheriff's Department said Sunday afternoon that law enforcement has apprehended and charged with first-degree homicide a "person of interest" in a shooting at a Kenosha tavern early Sunday morning. At least three people died the three people were hospitalized with gunshot wounds after the shooting. There have been about 150 mass shootings — defined as four or more people shot — in 2021, and in the 34 days since a gunman murdered eight people at Atlanta-area spas in March, an average of nearly two mass shootings have happened every day, The Washington Post reports, citing the Gun Violence Archive. CNN made a map, posted before the Austin shooting, which in any case falls one death short of that definition of a mass shooting. Quite a graphic from @CNNSotu. pic.twitter.com/EYL8tmYvjP — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) April 18, 2021 In the 34 days since the Atlanta shootings, 82 people have been killed in mass shootings and 228 injured, the Post reports. More stories from theweek.comThe new HBO show you won't be able to stop watchingTrump's NSA general counsel Michael Ellis resigns, never having taken officeDonald Trump's most dangerous political legacy

  • Former sheriff's deputy Stephen Nicholas Broderick arrested in fatal shootings of 3 in Austin

    A manhunt wrapped up Monday in Texas with the arrest of a former sheriff's deputy in the fatal shooting of three people.

  • Authorities Respond to Scene of Deadly Shooting in Austin

    Three people were pronounced dead on the scene during a shooting incident in Austin, Texas, on Sunday, April 18, Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services (ATCEMS) reported.Footage shared by local resident Meg Bonacorsi shows the city’s police and fire departments as well as authorities from ATCEMS on the scene in a northern suburb of Austin.Austin Police said the shooter was still at large and asked locals to shelter in place. “While a suspect is still at large it appears this is a domestic situation that is isolated and there is no risk to the general public,” police said.No additional victims had been reported as of 12:45 pm local time on Sunday, according to ATCEMS.This is a developing story. Credit: Meg Bonacorsi via Storyful

  • Children of color in rural areas battle deep health care disparities

    Living in the nation's poorest, most rural communities can be a death sentence for African American and Native American children. Why it matters: Lack of health care and healthy food make Black and indigenous children in the nation’s most disadvantaged counties five times as likely to die as children in other areas of the country, the advocacy group Save the Children found after analyzing federal data.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free Mexican American children wait for health care services at Centro De Salud Familiar La Fe in El Paso, Texas. Photo: Russell Contreras/AxiosThe details: The poorest families were coping with stress, debt and hunger before the coronavirus pandemic. The outbreak and resulting job losses have stretched millions of families close to the breaking point this past year. Families struggling with poverty or underemployment often lack access to health insurance coverage.Their rural areas and urban enclaves don't have access to quality health care technology and services, advocates say. Black and Latino children entering emergency rooms are less likely than white children to receive X-rays, CT scans and other diagnostic imaging tests, according to a 2021 JAMA Network Open study — meaning serious problems could go overlooked. Since the pandemic's start... About 1 in 5 families don't have enough to eat, and 1 in 3 families have had trouble affording medical care, the latest Save the Children's 2021 Child Protection Ranking found. Black and Hispanic families are more likely to not have enough food or money to cover housing costs — or the right tools for kids to learn remotely.54% of rural households with children report they have experienced serious problems caring for their kids, including keeping their children's education going, helping them adjust to major life changes and finding space for physical activity. Data: Kids Count; Chart: Axios VisualsWhat they're saying: "Our people are too poor for the Affordable Care Act ... but too rich for Texas Medicaid. So you fall in the middle, which means you're uninsurable. Not uninsured, but uninsurable," Jorge Salazar of Centro de Salud Familiar La Fe in El Paso, Texas, told Axios.Centro de Salud Familiar La Fe, a network of health clinics, serves a predominantly Hispanic area where the median family income is $14,019 a year. That's only 33% of the median income of El Paso County, which is already one of the lowest in the state. The network tries to fight disparities through preventive care education via its federally funded community health clinics. It doesn't turn away patients seeking their services as long as there's room. Amanda Larson, who has no running water, carries water for her son Gary Jr. to have a bath in the COVID-19 affected Navajo Nation town of Thoreau, N.M. Photo: Mark Ralston/AFP via Getty ImagesYes, but: A lack of transportation and long distances to affordable health clinics prevent some poor families from receiving routine checkups or basic care.Residents on the Navajo Nation in Arizona and the Oglala Sioux Tribe in South Dakota have to travel for hours to receive treatment at a clinic. An Axios reporter followed a 30-year-old Mexican immigrant mother as she tried to take her four children to dental appointments at Centro de Salud Familiar La Fe on a day off from cleaning houses and offices.The car-less mother, with children ranging in age from 14 to 2, struggled to find a ride-sharing service that could take her whole family and then had to wait in traffic as trailer trucks from nearby businesses and border crossings clogged up the streets. She arrived late, but the clinic made room for the children."I have to work. I can't afford to take any days off," she told an Axios reporter in Spanish, as she tried to get her children to wait calmly. "But I know their health is important."Join Axios' Mike Allen and Hope King on Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. ET for a Hard Truths event on systemic racism in health care, featuring White House senior adviser Andy Slavitt, White House senior policy adviser Cameron Webb and California Surgeon General Nadine Burke Harris. Register here.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • ‘No one was driving’ Tesla before fatal fiery crash that kept reigniting, Texas cops say

    The car’s batteries kept reigniting, thwarting fire crews’ attempts to extinguish the blaze.

  • Suspect arrested after manhunt for shooter who killed 3 people at tavern in Kenosha, Wisconsin

    The shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, unfolded early Sunday, leaving three people dead. A person of interest was arrested after a manhunt.

  • Biden 'sold out' US border security to win election: Homan

    Retired Acting ICE Director and Fox News contributor Tom Homan argues the border crisis has happened 'by design.'

  • Meek Mill Wants to Do a Bike Ride Out in Honor of DMX

    As tributes continue to pour in for DMX following his passing last week, Meek Mill plans to join by assembling motorcyclists and ride around New York City.

  • Batwoman star Meagan Tandy on Sophie's shocking discovery

    Batwoman showrunner Caroline Dries and Meagan Tandy explain how Sophie's big discovery creates 'a new dynamic' for the rest of season 2.

  • Exclusive: Kate Winslet shares her pandemic fixation — and it's not what you'd expect: 'I’ve just become obsessed by it'

    In this exclusive clip from The Hollywood Reporter, actress Kate Winslet reveals her decidedly unglamourous coronavirus pandemic obsession.&nbsp;

  • Justin Gatlin wins early season 100m among Olympic medal favorites

    Justin Gatlin won a 100m race that included two other primary Olympic medal contenders in a possible preview of the Tokyo final.

  • Manhunt for suspect who killed 3 in Austin shooting

    A 41-year-old man is wanted in the fatal shooting of three people in Austin, Texas, and police officials searching the surrounding area Sunday warned residents that the suspect might take a hostage.

  • ‘Shang-Chi’: Marvel Drops Trailer for First Asian Superhero Movie Starring Simu Liu

    The first trailer for Marvel’s upcoming movie “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” has been revealed on star Simu Liu’s birthday. On Monday morning, Liu gifted Marvel fans the first look at the “Shang-Chi” poster and his superhero costume. “Whoever said that you could only RECEIVE presents on your birthday? Today, I’m giving […]

  • 'Huge backlog' of NHS patients caused by Covid could take up to five years to clear

    A “huge backlog” of patients facing long waits for treatment because of the pandemic could take five years to clear, NHS chiefs have warned. Hospital bosses said there was a “very worrying” number of patients waiting for help, including those in need of urgent treatment for cancer. And they raised fears that far too many people could be left waiting several years for procedures which would normally be treated in a matter of months. NHS Providers, which represents every NHS hospital and mental health, community and ambulance service in England, said tackling the problem in the worst affected areas could take three to five years. According to recent data from NHS England, 4.7million people were waiting to start treatment at the end of February – the highest figure since records began in August 2007. The number waiting more than 52 weeks to start hospital treatment was 387,885 – the highest for any calendar month since December 2007. In February last year, the number having to wait more than 52 weeks was 1,613. NHS Providers called for additional funding from the Government, and said the NHS would need to make some “bold” changes in the way services are delivered, in order to meet the demand. Chief executive Chris Hopson said: "Early work by trust leaders shows there is a huge backlog to clear. Trust leaders are going as fast as they can in tackling the most urgent cancer, surgery and other cases. They are only too aware of the impact of delays. "The scale of the backlog ahead is very worrying.” "Some chief executives are adamant we must avoid returning to the situation in the early 2000s, when the NHS had far too many people waiting for years, not months, on waiting lists,” he added.

  • David Pastrnak praises 'unbelievable' Taylor Hall amid Bruins win streak

    The early returns from the Boston Bruins' trade deadline additions have been fantastic, including the scoring production from Taylor Hall.

  • 'Hold police officers accountable,' urges George Floyd lawyer as jury prepares to deliver verdict

    A jury is to hear closing arguments on Monday in the trial of the white ex-police officer accused of murdering African-American George Floyd, a case that laid bare racial wounds in the United States and has come to be seen as a pivotal test of police accountability. Derek Chauvin, a 19-year veteran of the Minneapolis Police Department, faces a maximum of 40 years in prison if convicted of the most serious charge - second-degree murder. Mr Chauvin was seen on video kneeling on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes as the 46-year-old Black man lay handcuffed facedown in the street complaining he "can't breathe." The harrowing video, which was shown repeatedly to the jury during Mr Chauvin's three-week trial, sparked protests against racial injustice and police brutality around the world. Eric Nelson, Mr Chauvin's attorney, said at the opening of the trial that there was "no political or social cause" in the courtroom, but it has coincided with rising tensions from two other high-profile police killings.