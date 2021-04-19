Police: Ex-Texas deputy wanted in deaths of 3 people is arrested

The Telegraph

Prince William: I share fans’ fears for the future of football PM defends top civil servants in wake of Greensill scandal Sir Keir Starmer ordered by furious landlord to ‘get out of my pub’ Coronavirus latest news: India red list decision 'taken too late', says former Government adviser Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial Boris Johnson will today host a roundtable with football's governing bodies the FA and the Premier League, as well as fans' representatives, as he looks to block plans for the European Super League - as a Cabinet minister warned could include new laws. The Prime Minister said he was "horrified" at the plans for a closed shop league, writing in The Sun: "It is your game - and you can rest assured that I'm going to do everything I can to give this ludicrous plan a straight red." Mr Johnson is expected to hold a press conference this afternoon. Gavin Williamson, the Culture Secretary, told Sky News the Prime Minister would use the meeting to "outline his clear view that this is a super league that must be stopped", said it was "not right, and not fair". While Mr Johnson would initially look to "find a solution within the football family", the Government "reserves its position to take any action required, whether that be legislation or sanctions to protect football interests in this country," he added. Yesterday Oliver Dowden told the House of Commons: “We will put everything on the table to prevent this from happening. We are examining every option, from governance reform, to competition law, and the mechanisms that allow football to take place." Follow the latest updates below.