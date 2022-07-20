UPDATE: Police examining speed as factor in Richland Township crash that injured three

Jul. 20—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Three people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries following a three-vehicle crash on Scalp Avenue in Richland Township on Tuesday, authorities said.

Donald Burkett, 39, of Geistown, was driving a green 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt westbound at a high rate of speed in the 1000 block of Scalp Avenue at 7:40 p.m. when his vehicle struck a 2006 Hyundai Sonata that was pulling out of Kentucky Fried Chicken, police Capt. Richard Pollino said.

The 25-year-old female driver of the Hyundai and her 20-year-old brother, both of Windber, were injured.

Richland volunteer firefighters cut all three from their vehicles and they were taken by East Hills EMS to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown.

Police are investigating speed and other factors.

A 72-year-old Richland Township man who was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Cruz was not injured when his vehicle became involved in the crash, Pollino said.

Scalp Avenue between Luray and Burk avenues was closed until 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

A state police reconstruction team was examining the road that was roped off by yellow police tape.

They will forward the results to Richland police who will determine if charges will be filed.

Richland police are examining surveillance videos from local businesses.

"We'll try to answer as many questions for the families as possible," Pollino said.