Police exchange fire with suspect after carjacking, SWAT standoff

Oct. 6—An officer exchanged gunfire with a suspect following a carjacking and a SWAT standoff in a neighborhood near Constitution and Eubank NE on Wednesday night.

No one was injured in the shooting.

An Albuquerque Police Department spokesman said detectives are "still investigating the carjacking and the shooting to determine charges for those crimes."

Two men who were involved in the standoff were booked into jail on unrelated charges.

Daniel Rodriguez, a 28-year-old who lived at the house, according to court documents, was arrested on a probation violation for a 2019 case. In that incident detectives followed him in a stolen car to the same house — in the 1400 block of Betts NE — and pointed a gun at him after he pulled a firearm out of his waistband. He tried to run but was arrested.

Rodriguez pleaded no contest to resisting an officer, possession of a firearm by a felon and tampering with evidence in that case.

The other man, Jacob Cormier, 33, was arrested on a warrant for a probation violation in a case where he pleaded guilty to larceny in 2019.

Neighbors told the Journal they frequently saw cars without license plates outside the home.

On Thursday afternoon two men were parked in front dismantling the interior of a car because, they said, the police had their keys. No one at the home wished to comment on the previous night's events.

In an early morning briefing, Police Chief Harold Medina said the incident began around 5:40 p.m. when officers were called to a carjacking at an apartment complex in the 6300 block of Montgomery NE.

"A female had returned home from work and as she was exiting her vehicle, she was approached and she was robbed of her vehicle," Medina said.

Less than two hours later, officers had tracked the woman's car to the house on Betts.

Detectives surrounded the home and a tactical team arrived to help. Some people exited and surrendered but one person fled through the back, reentered and eventually fired shots at officers around 8 p.m., Medina said.

"At least one officer did return fire," he said.

The incident will be investigated by the Multi-Agency Task Force.

"Detectives will have to work to be able to charge this individual for the robbery of the female and also for the aggravated assault on our officers when he fired his firearm at officers," he said.

This is the fifth time this year police have shot at someone, but missed. In total they shot at 15 people — seven of whom were killed, three of whom were injured and one who killed himself right before the officer fired.