Police exchange gunfire in Pilsen, 2 injured

Two people are injured after police exchanged gunfire with at least one person in Pilsen Friday morning, Chicago police said.

Just after 6:50 a.m., officers made an investigatory stop in the 1000 block of West 18th Street and “there was an exchange of gunfire,” police said. Two people were hit. No officers were injured.

Detectives were interviewing people of interest, police spokesman Tom Ahern wrote in a tweet.

Investigators with the Civilian Office of Police Accountability also arrived to the shooting scene to investigate, COPA spokeswoman Jennifer Rottner said.

No additional information was immediately available.

Check back for updates.

pfry@chicagotribune.com