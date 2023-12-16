Police execute search warrant connected to two deaths in Minnehaha Neighborhood, no arrests made related to deaths

Dec. 15—Spokane police executed a "high risk" search warrant at a Minnehaha Neighborhood home Thursday night based on two deaths from the neighborhood last week.

Spokane police spokeswoman Julie Humphreys said police detained 5 or 6 people and some of them were arrested on warrants unrelated to the Dec. 8 incident that left 37-year-old Colton Russell and 23-year-old Kiara Morgan-Weiland dead in the area of Cleveland Avenue and Cuba Street, which was one or two blocks from where the warrant was served on Fairview Avenue.

The investigation into the deaths led police to the home, Humphreys said, although no one has been arrested in connection to their deaths.

Fairview from Myrtle to Cuba streets was blocked by a police vehicle on one end and yellow crime scene tape on the other side Thursday night as officers, including SWAT team members, served the warrant.

Officers responded Dec. 8 to reported gunshots in the area of Cleveland and Cuba, Spokane police said. They found Russell dead in a vehicle and Morgan-Weiland dead in the street.

The cause and manner of the deaths are pending.

Terry Olson, who lives in the neighborhood, said he was in bed when he heard six or seven gunshots.

He got up and saw two people running west on Cleveland Avenue and a woman walking and yelling for help. Olson said the woman fell a couple of times before falling a final time and dying.

Police's Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

The deaths marked a tragic week in the Minnehaha area.

A woman was found dead in a field Wednesday just east of the neighborhood between Minnehaha Park and the Spokane River, according to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office.

The woman, identified by the Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office as 65-year-old Carol Streit, had wounds to her upper extremities believed to have been caused by her dog that was found at the scene, the sheriff's office said. Additional testing is needed before that can be confirmed.

Her cause and manner of death are pending. Major Crimes detectives are investigating.

On Dec. 6, 39-year-old Sarah Campbell died from a two-vehicle crash on East Frederick Avenue and North Carnahan Road, about six blocks northeast from where Streit was found.