Police expand search for missing West Chester Twp. man; seek public's help

Mar. 16—The night of Jan. 30, the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Kansas City Chiefs in a much anticipated NFL playoffs game. Lots of people were out and about celebrating, including 31-year-old Alexander Enslen.

West Chester Police are hoping one of those people saw Enslen, and their information may be the key to finding him.

After an hour of reveling at a West Chester Twp. bar, Enslen disappeared while walking along Cincinnati-Dayton Road, and he has not been heard from since.

West Chester Police say they have searched the area with dogs, aircraft and dive teams using sonar, and they have found no trace of Enslen.

Enslen stands 5 feet 11 inches and weighs 155 pounds. He was last seen around 1 a.m. Jan. 31 behind Domino's Pizza on Cincinnati-Dayton Road wearing a brown leather jacket, light colored jeans and brown boots.

Enslen had been to Olde Village Tavern at the corner of Cincinnati-Dayton and Fountain Boulevard and left walking on Cincinnati-Dayton Road. His apartment was nearby on Lakeside Drive.

Police say Enslen and his roommate took an Uber to the bar and Enslen left his wallet and cellphone at home. Enslen was intoxicated when he arrived at the bar.

Lt. David Tivin said Enslen stayed at the bar drinking; he got into a confrontation at the bar and was asked leave. He left with a friend and walked around the area.

"For an unknown reason, Alex took off running," Tivin said. Detectives have been able to track his route through business security camera, and his trail ends behind Domino's Pizza where he was pictured on security video walking alone.

Due to the extensive searching in the area, police are widening their search and asking for the public's help.

"I can't say that Alex is not in this area," Tivin said, noting snow and rain did slow down the search, but did not stop it. "We can't say he's not around here, but it has been searched, and every one of our searches corroborates every one of our other searches ... meaning there is no indication he is here."

Tivin said maybe someone gave Enslen a ride out of the area or to an area not caught on a video camera.

"He does have a girlfriend in the Middletown area, so we are starting to trace those routes as well. We are asking anybody that may have seen someone walking around back behind the Walmart area or gave him a ride ... to contact us," Tivin said.

The lieutenant added, "I don't believe this is a rescue mission, we are looking at a recovery."

Jennifer Enslen, Alex's mother who attended Tuesday's briefing, said she asks that "anyone who saw anything that night or may have seen Alex or anything unusual to please call the police. We are all struggling what happened to him."

Anyone who may know the whereabouts of Enslen to contact the West Chester Police Department at (513) 777-2231. Information also may be left on the crime tip line at (513) 759-7272 or online at WestChesterOH.org/Police.