Police expected to give update on last week’s shooting involving officers on Miller Lane

Butler Twp. and Huber Heights police are expected to provide an update on the officer involved shooting that happened on Miller Lane last week.

Both Butler Twp. Police Chief John Porter and Huber Heights Police Chief Mark Lightner are expected to speak at a joint press conference at 11 a.m. to discuss the shooting that happened Thursday night.

Officers were dispatched to the 7400 block of Miller Lane on report of a domestic disturbance involving shots fired in the area, a Butler Township Police spokesperson said Friday.

A request for mutual aid was made to Huber Heights Police and several officers responded to assist.

When they arrived, the suspect was located in the drive way of the 7000 block of Miller Lane. As they approached the suspect, a weapon was displayed and one of the responding Huber Heights officers discharged his weapon striking the suspect, the spokesperson said.

Officers secured the scene and began applying first aid to the suspect until medics arrived on scene. A handgun was recovered from the scene.

The suspect was transported to Miami Valley Hospital in stable condition.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was requested to assist in the investigation.

We’ll provide updates as we learn more.