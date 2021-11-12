Police expert testifies for defense in Kansas City detective’s manslaughter trial

An expert in police practices testified Friday that Kansas City police Det. Eric DeValkenaere had reasonable suspicion in his actions that led to the shooting death of Cameron Lamb.

DeValkenaere, 43, was indicted by a Jackson County grand jury for first-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the Dec. 3, 2019, killing of Lamb who was backing into a garage of his residence at 4154 College Ave.

On the fourth day of the week long trial, defense attorneys rested their case just after 10:30 a.m. Both sides will present closing arguments before Presiding Jackson County Judge J. Dale Youngs when court resumes at 1 p.m.

Lamb was shot after officers investigating a crash reported a red pickup chasing a purple Ford Mustang. Officers in a police helicopter spotted the truck driven by Lamb and followed the vehicle.

Steven Ijames, a retired assistant police chief with the Springfield Police Department, said DeValkenaere and his partner Troy Schwalm needed to detain Lamb while he was in the backyard to investigate the chase.

Ijames, who is also a nationally recognized expert in police tactics, described the pursuit involving Lamb and his girlfriend as concerning and said it was appropriate for DeValkenaere and Schwalm to take action to determine whether a crime had been committed.

“They would have reasonable suspicion,” he said.

It also was okay that DeValkenaere did not ask Lamb’s roommate, Roberta Merritt, for permission to walk onto the property, Ijames said.

DeValkenaere took steps to de-escalate the situation when he repeatedly told Lamb to drop his handgun, Ijames said.

The detective said that he fired after Lamb pointed a gun at Schwalm. Police investigating the shooting found Lamb inside the vehicle with his left arm and head hanging out of the driver’s side window. On the ground near his left hand was a handgun, according to police.

Prosecutors have alleged that police planted evidence and staged a crime scene.

They also said there was no evidence that anyone had dialed 911, that anyone was hurt or that a crime had taken place when DeValkenaere and Schwalm arrived at the residence.

Ijames said if there had been no gun, his opinion of DeValkenaere’s conduct would have changed.

At the beginning of the proceedings, Youngs said that he spent about 20 minutes at the crime scene Thursday morning along with prosecutors, defense attorneys and DeValkenaere.

On Wednesday, DeValkenaere testified that moments before the shooting, he saw Lamb reach with his left hand for a handgun from his waistband and point towards Schwalm. He said Lamb kept the handgun between his legs as his hands were positioned on the steering wheel.

DeValkenaere said he had a duty to investigate a potentially dangerous situation and to protect Schwalm who had arrived at the property moments before he had.

“I can’t let this happen. This can’t happen,” DeValkenaere said as he recalled what he was thinking at the time of the shooting. “I can’t let this happen.”

Schwalm testified on Monday that he did not see Lamb with a gun, but he believed DeValkenaere saved his life.

At the end of the morning session on Friday, supporters and relatives of Lamb gathered in a small circle and prayed.