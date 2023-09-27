Police and Experts Respond to Davis Bomb Threats

TechCrunch

The European Union has warned more needs to be done to address the risks that widely accessible generative AI tools may pose to free and fair debate in democratic societies, with the bloc's values and transparency commissioner highlighting AI-generated disinformation as a potential threat to elections ahead of the pan-EU vote to choose a new European Parliament next year. Giving an update on the the bloc's voluntary Code of Practice on Disinformation in a speech today, Vera Jourova welcomed initial efforts by a number of mainstream platforms to address the AI risks by implementing safeguards to inform users about the "synthetic origin of content posted online", as she put it. The AI giant is not a signatory to the bloc's anti-disinformation Code -- as yet -- so is likely to be facing pressure to get on board with the effort.