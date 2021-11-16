Police explore connection between missing Erie woman, body parts found in Tampa, Florida

Tim Hahn, Erie Times-News
·2 min read

Authorities are investigating a possible Erie connection to the discovery of body parts last week in a waterway in Tampa, Florida.

Erie Police Chief Dan Spizarny said Tuesday that investigators with the Tampa Police Department have been in contact with Erie police detectives as Tampa police work to identify body parts that were found in McKay Bay on Thursday and Friday.

Spizarny said Erie police have shared information on a missing person report that city detectives took on Thursday.

A local resident reported that the resident's daughter had recently moved to Florida, but the resident didn't have an address for the daughter and lost contact with her after the daughter texted that she needed some help, according to Spizarny.

The resident "made a report with the Erie Police Department. We took a missing person report so Florida could begin their investigation down there," Spizarny said, adding that his department provided the information to Tampa police.

It was unknown Tuesday if the person reported missing in Erie is connected in any way to the body parts that were found in Tampa.

The Tampa Police Department announced on its Facebook page late Friday afternoon that a leg was discovered in McKay Bay on Thursday night. Police also released a photo of a tattoo located beneath the lower right calf of the recovered leg, according to the Facebook post.

Tampa Interim Police Chief Ruben Delgado said during a brief news conference on Friday that was also aired on the department's Facebook page that the leg was found in the water and that teams were searching for more evidence.

Delgado said investigators were asking anyone with information concerning the discovery, including anyone who might have seen anything suspicious around the area, to call Tampa police. The investigation is still in its early stages, Delgado said Friday, and his department was working with medical examiners to determine the cause of death and "how something like this would have happened."

A Tampa Bay Times story posted online Friday reported that more body parts were found in McKay Bay on Friday morning.

A news story posted late Monday afternoon on Tampa television station WFLA's website reported that Tampa police were searching for a 2008 Hyundai Elantra with a Pennsylvania license plate that might be connected to the body parts investigation.

Spizarny said Erie police received information about the vehicle. The most recent contact detectives had with investigators in Tampa was on Monday night, he said.

Tampa police have not posted updated information about their investigation into the body parts on the department's Facebook page, and additional information was not available from the Tampa police media relations office on Tuesday.

Contact Tim Hahn at thahn@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @ETNhahn.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Tampa body parts: Erie police share missing person info with Florida police in death case

