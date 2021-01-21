Officials: Suicide bombs rock central Baghdad, 6 dead

MURTADA FARAJ

BAGHDAD (AP) — Twin suicide bombings hit Iraq’s capital Thursday killing at least six people and wounding at least 25 others, police and state TV said.

Three police officials said two explosions hit a commercial center in central Baghdad. Iraqi state television reported they were suicide bombings. Many of the wounded were in serious condition and there was property damage.

The police officials spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

The bombings are the first in years to target Baghdad's bustling commercial area. They come amid heightened political tensions as Iraq looks to have early elections in October.

The perpetrators were not immediately known. Iraq has seen attacks perpetrated by both the Islamic State group and militia groups in recent months.

Militias have routinely targeted the American presence with rocket and mortar attacks, especially the U.S. Embassy in the heavily fortified Green Zone. The pace of the attacks has decreased since an informal truce was declared by Iran-backed armed groups in October.

The Islamic State group has perpetrated similar attacks in the past but has rarely been able to target the capital since being dislodged by Iraqi forces and the U.S.-led coalition in 2017 battles.

