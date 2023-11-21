Police find explosive, guns, plans to kill someone during search of Kentucky man’s home

A Nelson County maces charges after police found an explosive, booby traps and police equipment inside his home during a search, according to court documents.

Mason Johnson, 22, was charged after police searched his home in on Jim Clark Road in New Haven and found a pipe bomb, items designed to be booby traps, guns, police equipment and schematics of a plan to kill someone and kidnap someone else, according to court documents.

Johnson faces charges of possession of a destructive device or booby trap, third-degree use of weapon of mass destruction, attempted murder, attempted kidnapping, violating a Kentucky EPO/DVO and impersonating a peace officer, according to his arrest citation. He was booked into the Nelson County Correctional Center Sunday, according to the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Johnson was served a search warrant at his residence on Jim Clark Road in New Haven after police received a complaint of Johnson using police equipment to pull over a vehicle, according to court documents.

Two units from the Kentucky State Police bomb squad responded to the residence and assisted deputies with the explosive, according to the sheriff’s office.

The police equipment in Johnson’s home included a baton, a taser, pepper spray and body armor with law enforcement patches on it, according to court documents.

Johnson was banned from having firearms due to a protection order, according to court documents.

Johnson was scheduled to be arraigned in Nelson District Court Tuesday afternoon, according to court records.