Police exposes another torture chamber of occupiers in liberated Vovchansk of Kharkiv Oblast

IRYNA BALACHUK — THURSDAY, 29 SEPTEMBER 2022, 14:26

Law enforcement officers have discovered another torture chamber of the occupiers in Kharkiv Oblast; the invaders set it up on the territory of one of the enterprises in the city of Vovchansk.

Source: National Police website

Quote: "It was established that the Russians set up a prison and a torture chamber on the territory of an enterprise, for local residents who did not support the occupiers and refused to cooperate with them.

According to witnesses, the Russian military held from 20 to 40 people in one cell of approximately 12 square metres in area. Instruments for torture, shackles, clamps, etc., were found in the room.

PHOT: npu.gov.ua

Details: The law enforcement officers established that in this place, the occupiers beat the prisoners [who were illegally held there], tortured them with electric currents, pulled out their nails and broke their fingers.

The dates of people's stay were written on the walls of the torture chamber. Also, one of the prisoners engraved a prayer on the wall of his cell.

The police are currently communicating with the locals who were under occupation, identifying the victims who were illegally held by the Russians in the torture chamber’s prison.

Criminal proceedings were opened under Art. 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Background:

Serhii Panteleiev, First Deputy Chief of the Main Investigative Department of the National Police, said that law enforcement officers have found 18 places in Kharkiv Oblast where the occupiers had tortured Ukrainian citizens; and they established the identities of more than 1,000 Russian soldiers who had committed crimes in the occupied territories.

