Police ‘extremely concerned’ for safety of missing Florida teen, baby daughter

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a Florida teenage mom and a 1-month-old baby who have been missing for nearly three weeks.

Stacie Montenegro, 16, and her daughter, Aurora, were last seen on Sept. 4 in the Williams Park area of St. Petersburg, police said. The young mother was described as Hispanic, about 5 feet 2 inches tall and with wavy dark hair and brown eyes.

“We are extremely concerned for her and her baby’s safety,” the St. Petersburg Police Department said in a Facebook post Thursday.

No additional details have been released about the pair’s disappearance. Anyone with information on their whereabouts was asked to call authorities immediately.