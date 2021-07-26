Are police 'fabricating' gunshot evidence in some cities?

Tim O'Donnell, Contributing Writer
·2 min read

Police departments may frequently be requesting alterations to alerts generated by a gunshot-detecting ariticificial intelligence surveillance system called ShotSpotter, Vice News reports, citing court documents. The investigation raises questions of whether law enforcement is using ShotSpotter to fabricate evidence to support their narrative of events, but it remains unclear to what extent, if any, that is the case.

While Vice looked at multiple incidents, the report went into detail about a shooting in Chicago that took place during May 2020. The victim was shot in the head and brought to an area hospital where he later died by a man who was subsequently charged with his murder. The suspect maintained that the victim was shot in a drive-by, but the prosecution relied on a key piece of evidence that placed the suspect at a location and time that matched gunfire picked up by ShotSpotter microphones.

But, as it turns out, the sensors initially detected the sound about a mile away from the crime scene and initially classified the noise as a firework. Later, though, a ShotSpotter analyst reportedly manually overrode the algorithms and "reclassified" the sound as a gunshot, while another analyst altered the alert's coordinates to a new location closer to the crime scene a few months later. When the suspect's lawyer raised the issue in court and requested the judge examine whether the forensic evidence was scientifically valid, the prosecution withdrew all ShotSpotter evidence related to the case.

Vice reports that the case wasn't an anomaly and pointed to multiple testimonies in which a ShotSpotter employee named Paul Greene stated that alerts were changed after the company received requests from multiple police departments to re-axamine audio. Greene, who often serves as an expert witness, did not say that the new evidence was fabricated, however. Read more at Vice News.

You may also like

Why Tom Brady's 'gentle' roast of Trump at Biden's White House was actually 'deeply vicious'

Melania Trump reportedly tried 4 times to block an election night party at the White House

Megan Rapinoe addresses the U.S. women's soccer team's resounding Olympic loss to Sweden

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • No charges against deputies involved in Charleston jail death of Jamal Sutherland

    The announcement comes six months after Jamal Sutherland, a Black man with mental illnesses, died inside the Charleston County jail.

  • Report: Aaron Rodgers plans to play for Packers in 2021

    The question of whether Aaron Rodgers is leaving Green Bay may finally be answered. The QB reportedly told people close to him he plans to play for the Packers in 2021.

  • Trump inaugural committee chair appears in court

    The chair of former President Donald Trump's 2017 inaugural committee has pleaded not guilty to criminal charges in a New York courtroom days after he was freed on $250 million bail. (July 26)

  • Trump inaugural chair: I'm '100% innocent' in lobbying case

    The chair of former President Donald Trump’s 2017 inaugural committee pleaded not guilty Monday and said he was “100% innocent” of charges that he secretly lobbied the U.S. on behalf of the United Arab Emirates. Tom Barrack, 74, appeared in Brooklyn federal court for the first time, days after he was freed on $250 million bail following his arrest in California. Prosecutors say Barrack used his multi-decade friendship with Trump to influence the Republican's policy, starting when Trump was a candidate in 2016 and continuing after he was sworn in as president.

  • Gunman kills 1, injures 3 before he is stoned to death in Fort Worth, police say

    The shooting was reported just before 1 a.m. Monday in the Como neighborhood of Fort Worth.

  • Gunman kills one before being stoned to death

    A gunman in Fort Worth, Texas, opened fire on a group of people, killing one person before being stoned to death.

  • NYC woman charged with multiple anti-Asian hate crimes held without bail

    A woman facing multiple hate crime charges for a string of attacks against Asian Americans in New York City was held without bail over the weekend. What she did: Maricia Bell, 25, was arrested on Thursday for allegedly attacking four Asian Americans, beginning in May. All incidents took place in Queens, according to NBC New York. Bell allegedly punched a 24-year-old man in the face, took his glasses and ran off, as per CBS New York.

  • Woman jailed for stabbing man so hard between the eyes that knife penetrated his brain

    Brittany Stone, 28, was jailed for three years at Nottingham Crown Court for stabbing a man so hard between the eyes that the kitchen knife penetrated his brain.

  • Search intensifies for suspect behind violent Brooklyn mugging

    The search is intensifying for a suspect behind a violent mugging in Brooklyn.

  • Suspicions raised after woman says she accidentally shot her boyfriend

    The relationship between high school sweethearts turns toxic, culminating in a fatal shooting with allegations of abuse that would leave their families shattered and their small town of Griffin, Georgia, divided over the evidence in the case.

  • A Key Trump Witness Is Being Muzzled Over Her Custody Battle

    Jeenah Moon for The Washington Post via Getty ImagesAs the New York criminal investigation into the Trump Organization deepens, a parallel battle is quietly playing out in the city’s family court, where lawyers are trying to muzzle one of the government’s key witnesses—and cast doubt over her mental health.Jennifer Weisselberg, the ex-wife of Trump employee Barry Weisselberg—and former daughter-in-law of one of Trump’s closest business confidants, Allen Weisselberg—has told investigators that ex

  • Florida man washes ashore after trying to ‘walk’ to New York in bubble device

    Reza Baluchi told the coast guard he was headed 1,000 miles north in a running wheel contraption but ended up 30 miles south A Florida resident washes ashore after trying to ‘walk’ to New York in bubble device. Photograph: Flagler County Sheriff's Office A Florida man startled beachgoers when he washed ashore inside a hybrid bubble-running wheel device. The man, identified by a local news channel as Reza Baluchi, washed ashore in Flagler county on the east coast of Florida on Saturday. He was in

  • ‘Avenge Her Murder’: The Grisly Killing of an Ex-Diplomat’s Daughter Ignites a Wave of Fury Worldwide

    Zahra HaiderFour days after the headless body of a former Pakistani diplomat’s young daughter was discovered in Islamabad, her death has ignited a wave of fury across the globe and sparked calls for stronger protections for women in Pakistan. Near the Toronto waterfront, writer and activist Zahra Haider—who grew up with both the 27-year-old victim, Noor Mukadam, and her alleged killer, Zahir Jaffer—hosted a vigil in Queen’s Park on Friday night. Haider opened the vigil with a quote from writer M

  • Pregnant woman, man fatally shot at Texas soccer tournament

    The suspect died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at a home 10 miles away from the soccer field.

  • Court orders US Capitol rioter to unlock his laptop 'with his face'

    A federal judge in Washington, D.C., has ordered a man accused of participating in the U.S. Capitol riot on January 6 to unlock his laptop "with his face" after prosecutors argued that the laptop likely contains video footage that would incriminate him in the attempted insurrection. Guy Reffitt was arrested in late January, three weeks after he participated in the riot, and has been in jail since. Prosecutors said forensic evidence suggested that the laptop contained gigabytes of footage from Reffitt's helmet-worn camera that he allegedly used to record some of the riot.

  • Models shed clothes for annual Bodypainting Day in NYC

    If you happened to stroll by Union Square in New York City on Sunday, you might have been greeted by an unusual sight: people posing nude, their bodies covered in floral designs and stars painted in bright colors. "The idea of the event is really to promote free expression and acceptance of all people, their ideas as artists and also their bodies," said artist Andy Golub, the event's main organizer. It was also a way to celebrate New York City's emerging from the deadly coronavirus pandemic after more than a year of restrictions that forced the city that never sleeps to grind to almost a complete halt.

  • Body believed to be of missing Univ. of Virginia lecturer found in Shenandoah National Park

    Julia Christine Devlin, 55, an economics lecturer at the University of Virginia, has been missing since July 14, the Shenandoah National Park said.

  • Rowland trial live updates: Prosecution and defense rest after five days of testimony

    In all, the prosecution spent about five days presenting evidence to the jury. Then the defense rested and did not put up any witnesses.

  • As Herschel Walker considers U.S. Senate run in Georgia, a turbulent past emerges

    Herschel Walker has attractive profile for Republicans looking to reclaim U.S. Senate seat in Georgia. If he runs, a turbulent past could hurt bid.

  • A Mexican state suffers bloody fallout of cartel rivalry

    VALPARAÍSO, Mexico (AP) — When they heard gunfire in the valley, residents locked their doors and cowered inside their homes. When they did, they found 18 bodies in San Juan Capistrano, a small community in Valparaíso, Zacatecas. The north-central Mexican state holds strategic importance for drugs being shipped to the United States.