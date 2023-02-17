Police face investigation after revealing Nicola Bulley's alcohol and menopause struggles

Nicola Bulley - Nicholas Razzell

Police searching for Nicola Bulley are to be investigated by the information commissioner over whether they breached data laws by revealing she was suffering from issues with alcohol and the menopause.

The watchdog has demanded an explanation for the decision by Lancashire Constabulary to release sensitive personal information amid fears it could have been disclosed inappropriately and potentially in breach of data protection laws.

Police can release personal information - including personal health details - but only if it can be shown that it is strictly necessary for an investigation or for preventing, detecting or prosecuting a crime.

It follows concerns by Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary, at the decision by the police and her demand for an explanation.

Ms Bulley’s family released a statement clarifying that she had a “crisis” brought on after she stopped taking HRT because of the side effects.

Nicola Bulley - Peter Byrne/PA

Lancashire Constabulary is facing a growing backlash over its handling of the case, and has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct over contact it had with Ms Bulley over a concern for welfare just over two weeks before she vanished.

On Thursday, the force was accused of “victim blaming” and of eroding the confidence of women in the police over the way it has dealt with the mother-of-two’s disappearance while walking her dog on Jan 27 in St Michael’s on Wyre.

John Edwards, a spokesman for the information commissioner, said: “Data protection law exists to ensure people’s personal information is used properly and fairly. This includes ensuring personal details are not disclosed inappropriately.

“Police can disclose information to protect the public and investigate crime, but they would need to be able to demonstrate such disclosure was necessary.”

He added: “We recognise that at this stage of an intensive, live investigation, the force must focus all their energies on the enquiry. But given the high profile nature of this case, we will be asking Lancashire Police to set out how they reached the decision to disclose this information in due course.”

Story continues

The Telegraph understands that Mrs Braverman has been receiving regular updates on the case, but on Thursday morning specifically asked the force for an explanation of their decision to reveal her personal information.

A source close to Mrs Braverman said: “The Home Secretary was concerned by the disclosure of Nicola Bulley’s personal information by Lancashire Police and asked the force for an explanation, which was received yesterday evening.”

Police initially said her health was “not relevant” to the investigation. However, it said on Wednesday that she was “high risk”, before revealing her health problems.

In a statement, Ms Bulley’s family said: “Due to the perimenopause, Nikki suffered with significant side effects such as brain fog, restless sleep and was taking HRT to help.

“But this was giving her intense headaches which caused Nikki to stop taking the HRT thinking that may have helped her, but only ended up causing this crisis.”