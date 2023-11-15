Police Face Off With Pro-Palestinian Protesters in San Francisco

Police confronted protesters during a Gaza ceasefire march in San Francisco that coincided with President Joe Biden’s visit for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit on Tuesday, November 14.

This footage was captured by Gabriel Joe Rivano Barros, who told Storyful that he saw officers approach protesters and pull out their batons. In the video, motorcycle officers can be seen in combative stances as people in yellow vests try to move the protesters back.

The two-day summit also prompted demonstrations on Wednesday, as protesters attempted to block intersections and the entrance to the summit, local news reported. Credit: Gabriel Joe Rivano Barros via Storyful

