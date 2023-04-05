Police face questions over timing of arrest raid at Nicola Sturgeon’s home

Officers outside the SNP's Edinburgh headquarters following the arrest of Peter Murrell. The party's former chief executive was later released without charge pending investigation - Lesley Martin/PA

Police chiefs in Scotland are being urged to reveal whether they faced political pressure to delay the arrest of Nicola Sturgeon’s husband until after a replacement was found for the outgoing Scottish first minister.

Peter Murrell, the SNP's former chief executive, was arrested on Wednesday as part of an inquiry into the party's finances. Police Scotland is investigating the spending of about £600,000 that was earmarked for Scottish independence campaigning.

It comes seven weeks after Ms Sturgeon announced she was stepping down as first minister and just one week after her successor, Humza Yousaf, took office.

Although Police Scotland denied notifying her in advance, the former SNP leader and force chiefs are now facing “big questions” about the circumstances of her resignation and the timing of the arrest.

There have been suggestions within SNP circles that senior party figures had learnt earlier this year that the police's investigation was coming to a head. However, the arrest and raids did not end up taking place until after the leadership election had concluded.

SNP grandees said there were “legitimate” questions for both the police and Ms Sturgeon about what she had been told about the investigation and her husband’s arrest. They also said there were questions over whether she had asked the police to delay it in order to allow her to resign and have a replacement appointed.

Alex Neil, a former Scottish health secretary who served in Ms Sturgeon’s first Cabinet, said: “Police Scotland should make it clear if they were asked in any way to delay this arrest and, if so, why did they do so.

“They should be totally open and honest and let us know if in any way they changed the timing of this arrest because of the SNP leadership election.”

Officers raided the marital home of Ms Sturgeon and Mr Murrell, as well as the SNP’s head office, in a search for evidence, leaving the party in turmoil.

The detached house in Glasgow was treated as a potential crime scene, cordoned off with police tape and with a large tent erected in the front garden. Officers were seen searching through bins and examining a barbecue in the back garden.

A large blue tent could be seen outside Nicola Sturgeon's home as police cordoned off the area as part of their investigations - Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Mr Murrell was released without charge just before 7pm on Wednesday, more than 11 hours after his arrest, pending further investigation.

Members of the Scottish Parliament also demanded to know whether Ms Sturgeon’s decision to announce her resignation in February was prompted by any prior knowledge of an acceleration of the investigation. Mr Yousaf was asked whether it was the “real” reason she quit.

Supporters of Kate Forbes, who was narrowly defeated by Mr Yousaf, said she might have won if Mr Murrell’s arrest had come before the leadership ballot. They demanded full transparency from Ms Sturgeon and Police Scotland about what happened in the run-up to her resignation.

Police Scotland said that neither Ms Sturgeon, 52, nor Mr Murrell, 58, were “notified in advance” of the arrest on Wednesday. It declined to say whether Ms Sturgeon or any other SNP employee asked for the arrest to be delayed until after the leadership contest.

Labour said both Ms Sturgeon and Mr Yousaf must now “urgently state what they knew and when” about the allegations facing Mr Murrell.

Bins being searched by officers at Ms Sturgeon's Glasgow home - Andrew Milligan/PA

Since July 2021, Police Scotland has been examining the SNP’s handling of more than £600,000 in donations raised in 2017 for a second independence referendum.

The second referendum never happened and some donors asked for their money back, saying they had been told the money would be ring-fenced for a referendum campaign.

It later emerged that in June 2021, Mr Murrell made a personal loan of £107,620 to the party to “assist with cashflow”, which is now also understood to be part of the investigation.

Last month, The Telegraph reported that police were investigating high-value transactions, including the purchase of cars. Party accounts show a “tangible asset” of £80,632 described as “motor vehicles”.

On Feb 12, it was reported that senior SNP figures had been contacted by police as they stepped up their investigation. Three days later, Ms Sturgeon announced she was quitting as SNP leader and Scotland’s first minister and there would be a short leadership campaign.

Jim Sillars, a former SNP deputy leader, said: “I think the public are asking questions that the police have to answer.

“When was she told about the arrest, was she given fair warning? Did that have an effect on the date of the leadership election? That’s what the public are asking and that’s a legitimate question for the police.”

Scottish Conservative sources have also questioned the police's progress.

One said: “The investigation into the SNP’s finances - and missing £600,000 - has dragged its heels and become increasingly murky for those at the top of the party.

“The public feel this stinks of SNP secrecy and there are serious questions that remain unanswered over the progress of the investigation, which is why it is so important for senior SNP figures to cooperate fully with the police.”

Police Scotland said in a statement on Wednesday: “A 58-year-old man who was arrested as a suspect earlier today in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party has been released without charge pending further investigation.

“The man was questioned by Police Scotland detectives after he was arrested at 7.45am. He was released from custody at 6.57pm. Officers also carried out searches today at a number of addresses as part of the investigation. A report will be sent to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service.”

A force spokesman said nobody was “notified in advance” of the arrest.