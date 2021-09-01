Police Facebook post helped find theft suspect

Sep. 1—MADELIA — A GPS tracker, a social media post and an alert business owner helped catch a car thief in Madelia, charges say.

A car was stolen Aug. 25 from outside a New Ulm fast-food restaurant after the owner left it unlocked with the keys inside.

The owner called Madelia police Monday when the car's GPS tracker showed it was in Madelia.

Police Chief Rob Prescher found the car and a man standing nearby, and the man ran.

Prescher posted the suspect's description on his department's Facebook page, along with a warning for people to secure their vehicles. A business owner who'd seen the post called police after spotting the suspect, later identified as Ayden Wallace Parker, 18, of Westbrook. He reportedly ran away again but was caught.

In a follow-up Facebook post, Prescher thanked everyone who helped look for the suspect.

"Our jobs are made easier because you all care about your community and do not want to put up with criminal activity," he wrote. "It is because of this partnership with you that the party is now in custody."

Parker was charged Wednesday in Watonwan County District Court with felony receiving stolen property and misdemeanor fleeing police.