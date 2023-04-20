Police fail to attend more than 60 per cent of reports of anti-social behaviour, data reveal

police - PA

Police are failing to attend more than 60 per cent of anti-social behaviour incidents, new data has shown.

The figures obtained through freedom of information requests found 860,000 incidents of anti-social behaviour went unattended by police last year, equivalent to more than 2,000 cases a day.

This represented 63 per cent of the total 1.25 million reports of anti-social behaviour by residents and businesses last year, the highest proportion on record.

The figures were obtained from 38 police forces in England, Scotland and Wales by the Liberal Democrats, who claimed it showed the Government and police had “lost control” of anti-social behaviour and it was “getting worse”.

Ed Davey, the Lib Dem leader, said: “Too many communities are being plagued by anti-social behaviour, with criminals being allowed to act with impunity while victims are left afraid to walk down their own street.

“People should be able to feel that if they fall victim to anti-social behaviour, it will be taken seriously and police will attend.

“Instead of more empty promises, it’s time for the Government to finally commit to proper community policing - where offices are visible, trusted, and able to tackle neighbourhood crime. It cannot wait any longer.”

They come just two weeks after the Government pledged a crackdown on anti-social behaviour which included forcing vandals and fly tippers to clear up their mess, “hotspot” police and enforcement patrols and a ban on nitrous oxide or laughing gas by reclassifying it as a controlled drug.

The data, however, showed that 4.3 million reports of anti-social behaviour had not been attended by police in the past four years despite appeals by ministers to crackdown on petty crime. The proportion of offences going unattended has increased over the same period from 59 per cent to 63 per cent.

In the worst forces, fewer than one in five reports of anti-social behaviour were attended by police. A third of the 38 forces that responded attended fewer than a third of the calls.

In West Mercia, which had the worst record, just one in six (16.6 per cent) of anti-social behaviour reports were attended by police, followed by Avon and Somerset at 22.1 per cent, Humberside 27 per cent and Surrey 27.3 per cent.

By contrast, the forces with the best record included Cleveland police where officers attended 87 per cent, Gwent 78.7 per cent and Wiltshire 78.3 per cent

Paul, one victim in Cleveland who asked to remain anonymous, described how police had been forced to assign a community support officer and increase patrols in his estate after he was targeted by a group of youths, some as young as nine.

All the windows were broken at some point over the five-month harassment that began after he challenged a group of 20 youths who had climbed onto a nearby roof and were throwing pieces of concrete at his home. At one point he was making calls to police twice a day.

In the worst cases, anti-social behaviour has led to suicide, most notably with Fiona Pilkington, 38, who killed herself and her severely disabled daughter after years of abuse from youths.

Pilkington contacted police on no fewer than 33 occasions in seven years in which youths throwing stones and shouting abuse had kept her a virtual prisoner in her home in Barwell, near Hinckley in Leicestershire.

Former victims’ commissioner Dame Vera Baird said: “Anti-social behaviour is directed at vulnerable people in the first place, often in their own home or on an estate where they live. It can be perpetual. Kicking a ball against a wall. Pulling plants out of a garden. Throwing food at windows.

“Vulnerable or not, that amounts to persecution which makes people feel unsafe in their own home. It is imperative that kind of anti-social behaviour should be attended very quickly by police because people will feel very insecure and frightened.”