Police fail to find Lannon's dead 'drug dealers'

Apr. 28—ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Grants police have searched high and low — in lava tubes outside the city and across a closed oil refinery — looking for the bodies of 11 "drug dealers" Sean Lannon told authorities he killed and disposed of in the area.

Grants police Lt. David Chavez said officers have turned up nothing.

Chavez didn't speculate on why Lannon would make such claims but said no evidence has been found to support them.

"Our big thing is not why he did it; it's just to substantiate whether it is true or not," he said.

The 47-year-old has already been charged in the deaths of his ex-wife, Jennifer Lannon, 39; Matthew Miller, 21; and Jesten Mata, 40; in New Mexico as well as the death of a childhood mentor in his home state of New Jersey.

Albuquerque police have also said they plan to file homicide charges against Lannon in the death of Randall Apostalon, 60.

The bodies of Jennifer Lannon, Mata, Miller and Apostalon were found March 5 in Apostalon's truck on the top level of a parking garage at the Albuquerque International Sunport.

Lannon is jailed in New Jersey in the March 9 beating death of Michael Dabkowski, 66, in East Greenwich. After U.S. marshals caught Lannon in Missouri, he told detectives he had killed all five victims and, furthermore, had also killed 11 drug dealers in Grants.

Chavez, with the Grants Police Department, said Lannon told detectives he had hidden the bodies at the Gallup Refinery in Jamestown, where Lannon did contract work, and in the "lava tubes in Grants."

Chavez said they have searched everywhere Lannon pointed them to and not found anything to substantiate the claims.

Lannon told police that over a two-week period, he shot his ex-wife, Mata and Miller at his home in Grants before putting their bodies in plastic bins. He said he killed Apostalon after a quarrel broke out as Apostalon was helping him move those plastic bins.

Police say Lannon left Apostalon's truck with the bodies inside at the Sunport before he hopped a plane to the East Coast with his three children. Lannon told police he dropped the children off with his ex-wife's family and killed Dabkowski — whom Lannon accused of molesting him as a child — during a fight at the man's home.