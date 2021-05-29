Police: Failed DoorDash delivery in Bethel Park results in couple's arrest

May 29—An Ohio couple has been charged with drug possession and other crimes after a DoorDash delivery didn't make it to its Bethel Park destination.

Borough police said they responded to a welfare check for a driver who did not make her delivery shortly after midnight Monday.

Officers found the car abandoned in a parking lot of the pick-up location and the business was closed.

They later located Jacob Wilson, 38, of Woodsfield, Ohio walking behind the store. His wife, Sonya, was the alleged delivery person.

Police said Sonya Wilson, 32, appeared several hours later and told officers she had been assaulted and threatened by her husband.

Police said they found through the course of the investigation that Sonya had entered a separate closed office building, spent three hours inside and stole property. She was also found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Jacob Wilson was charged with terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment. Sonya Wilson was charged with burglary, receiving stolen property and two counts each of possession of controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both Wilsons were taken to the Allegheny County Jail in Pittsburgh.

Sonya Wilson's preliminary hearing was scheduled for June 7 before District Judge Ronald A. Arnoni. Jacob Wilson's preliminary hearing was scheduled for June 21 before the same judge.

