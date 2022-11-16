Police: Failed gambler turned to robbery

Nov. 15—After a losing spree while playing the Oregon Lottery at a Grants Pass bar, a man returned, held a bartender at knifepoint and fled with $4,000 in cash, Grants Pass police said.

Grants Pass police detectives, with the help of Medford Police Department, arrested Gregory Scott Jetmore, 41, Monday for allegedly robbing the Sound Lounge Nov. 8, Grants Pass police said.

The Sound Lounge is a bar, restaurant and music venue in downtown Grants Pass.

Following an investigation by Grants Pass Police Department, Jetmore was identified as the suspect captured on surveillance video robbing the bar. He had demanded the bartender's phone and money from a cash register while holding the bartender at knifepoint, according to police and a probable cause affidavit.

Jetmore was lodged in the Josephine County Jail. He was held without bail as of Tuesday, according to jail records.

The Josephine County District Attorney's Office has charged him with first-degree robbery, unlawful use of a weapon and first-degree theft, according to court records.

Jetmore is homeless, unemployed and has a lengthy and violent criminal history in Oregon and Montana, according to court records.

His Oregon convictions include possession of a controlled substance in 2000, driving with a suspended license in 2004, unlawful use of a weapon and strangulation in 2016 after he gripped his girlfriend's throat and threatened to kill her with a knife, second-degree theft in 2016 and methamphetamine possession in 2017, according to circuit court records.

Grants Pass Police Department thanked everyone who assisted in the investigation into the alleged robbery at Sound Lounge. Anyone who has information about the case was asked to call the department at 541-450-6260 and refer to case 22-49208.

Reach Mail Tribune reporter Vickie Aldous at 541-776-4486 or valdous@rosebudmedia.com. Follow her on Twitter @VickieAldous.