Police ‘failing to use DNA powers’ that help to catch repeat offenders

A police forensics officer works near to the scene of a suspected drive-by shooting in Phoenix Road, next to Euston station - James Manning/PA

Police forces are failing to use DNA powers that could catch repeat killers, rapists, robbers and burglars and prevent them committing further crimes, an official watchdog has warned.

A total of 10 police forces have failed to make any applications in the past decade that would have allowed them to retain the DNA of freed suspects in serious “high harm” offences ranging from murder, sex offences and robbery to burglary and assault.

Under the powers, they can apply to the biometric and surveillance commissioner to retain the DNA of suspects for up to three years even if they have been arrested but not charged.

Fraser Sampson, the biometrics commissioner, said it was a key power that could help prevent and solve further crimes involving domestic and gang violence, rape and burglaries because it would enable them to automatically link the suspect to the offences.

Yet, 28 police forces – two thirds of the 43 in England and Wales – had made none or fewer than 10 applications to retain the DNA in the 10 years since Parliament gave officers the power to help solve and prevent crimes.

Mr Sampson said it was incomprehensible why police forces were not using such a key power that could prevent serious offences at a time when charging rates and the number of crimes being solved have plummeted in the past decade.

It can also act as a deterrent because the suspect is informed that their DNA is being kept and can appeal, although the vast majority are rejected in the interests of public safety. It means they know that any trace left at a future crime scene will lead back to them.

“The type of crimes that the power covers are all high volume or high priority crimes that people are worried about – domestic violence, sexual offences, robbery, gang violence,” said Mr Sampson.

“I don’t see why you would not do it given that the risk rests on you not doing it. If you don’t retain it, and they go on to commit a terrible offence, there is a better chance that you could have prevented it.”

He said it was all the more incomprehensible because in many of the cases involving domestic abuse or gang violence where applications were made by police, it was because the victim had withdrawn their allegation, potentially by the suspect coercing or threatening them.

The forces recognised that if they did not retain the DNA, it could stymie attempts to identify the suspect in the event of a further offence or investigation.

A handful of forces do regularly use the power, including the Metropolitan Police which has made 487 applications in 10 years, followed by West Yorkshire (73) and Essex (40).

The 10 forces that have made no applications in 10 years are West Midlands, Merseyside, Lancashire, Leicestershire, Sussex, Surrey, Suffolk, Staffordshire, Dyfed Powys and the City of London.

Chief constable Nick Dean, lead for forensics for the National Police Chiefs’ Council, welcomed the work and training offered by the commissioner, saying there was “more to do.”

“The powers can be used equally to prevent crime as well as enhancing detection opportunities. The extended retention of biometric material needs to be both necessary and proportionate,” he said.