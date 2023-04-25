Police failings allowed sexual assault of six-year-old girl, judge says

Lewis Jones - UNPIXS

A judge has criticised the police for delays in prosecuting a dangerous paedophile which meant he was free to kidnap and sexually assault a six-year-old girl two years later.

Lewis Jones, 24, was first arrested by Merseyside Police in 2020 on suspicion of grooming and molesting a 12-year-old he met on Snapchat.

But he had still not been charged in August last year when he snatched the six-year-old from a park in Droylsden, Greater Manchester, where she had been playing.

Jones was jailed for life and told he would have to serve a minimum of 12 years before he would be considered for parole when he was sentenced on Tuesday.

But Judge Hilary Manley hit out at the delays in charging Jones for the earlier offences, describing it as “an extremely troubling state of affairs”.

She said: “The net result is, in this case, this defendant, if he had been charged when he should have been, would not have been at liberty to abduct this six-year-old girl. That’s the cold facts of the case.”

'Help me, I've been kidnapped'

The court heard how Jones had displayed “troubling behaviour” since childhood and on one occasion had drowned a cat in a washing machine.

On August 17 last year he had visited a play area in a park where he had sat on a bench, furtively taking photographs of children playing.

Vanessa Thomson, prosecuting, told the court he then approached the victim and after offering to help make a den, grabbed her, covered her mouth and carried her off to a nearby wooded area.

Another 11-year-old raised the alarm and a frantic search of the area was launched.

Jones sexually assaulted the child and also took indecent photographs of her before he was disturbed by people searching for her.

The girl, who was bloodied and bruised from the attack, later made her way to a house screaming: “Help me, I’ve been kidnapped.”

The court heard the girl was too traumatised to give police a full account of what had happened to her.

'I feel disgusted and rage almost every day'

In a statement given to the court, the girl’s mother said her daughter now suffered from chronic separation anxiety, was anxious and wary of males and no longer wanted to play outside.

She added: “The heartache I feel is immense. I feel very angry that he has done this to us. I feel disgusted and rage almost daily.”

The court heard how when he was aged 21, Jones had posed as a Year 10 school pupil to groom and have sex with a vulnerable 14-year-old who believed they were in a relationship.

When he was arrested for the offence police found 102 child abuse images on his phone, involving girls aged as young as nine.

He was released under investigation by Merseyside Police and went to live with his father, who had moved from Liverpool to Manchester, where he carried out the second attack.

Describing why there had been a delay in the first case, Ms Thomson said: “It appears that it took two years to build a file and then that failed internal police triage anyway, due to personnel, retirement and third-party records.”

In 2020 it emerged that rape victims were having to wait on average two years to discover if their attackers would face charges, amid claims the police and prosecutors were wasting time gathering evidence they did not need.

In one case, also in Merseyside, an investigation was delayed for six months after prosecutors requested disclosure of the victim’s school records.

Jones pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to four counts of sexual activity with a child and assault by penetration relating to a girl aged 12 and 13, and making indecent images of children, between January and June 2020.

He also admitted two counts of assault by penetration to the six-year-old in August last year.