Police: Fairfield man in custody after stabbing at Sharonville McDonald's Tuesday

A man was stabbed repeatedly at the Sharonville McDonald's Tuesday afternoon, according to the Sharonville Police Department.

At 2 p.m., officers responded to the McDonald's on East Kemper Road following reports of trouble between two customers, according to a release from the police department.

Investigators said one of the customers, Muhammad Adams, 44, was stabbed twice by another customer who fled the scene in a blue Subaru.

Adams was taken by emergency personnel to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he is in stable condition, according to release.

Investigators identified 39-year-old Clinton Parker of Fairfield as the suspect and charged him with felonious assault.

Officers located Parker at the Hometown Studios Hotel on Chester Road around 4 p.m. He is now in custody at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Police: Suspect in custody after man stabbed at Sharonville McDonald's