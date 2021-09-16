Police: Fairview Township woman stabbed boyfriend in stomach

Sep. 16—FAIRVIEW TWP. — A 50-year-old woman faces charges after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend Saturday following an argument over a scratch on his back.

Arrested Tuesday was Carla Myers, 129 North Main St., Fairview Township.

Police say Jason Verdekal, same address, was "stabbed in the gut," then treated at a local hospital and released.

According to a criminal complaint filed in the case:

Police said they received a call from Geisinger Wyoming Valley at 10:33 p.m. Saturday that they had treated a stabbing victim who asked that they not tell anyone what had happened. Police responded to the hospital and then officers were dispatched to the residence at 129 North Main St.

As police approached the house, they observed blood droplets on the sidewalk and more on the carpet on the front porch and on the door. Police were met by Myers' juvenile children, who told police that their mother and her boyfriend (Verdekal) were arguing, with one child hearing loud bangs, but unsure what had happened.

Police were able to contact Myers, who said she was at Geisinger Wyoming Valley to retrieve her car, which Verdekal used to drive himself to the hospital. Police told Myers to remain in the parking lot until they arrived.

When police arrived at the hospital, they interviewed Verdekal, who told them that he and Myers had been at a benefit event and had been drinking. Verdekal said he walked to the residence on North Main and Myers followed in her car. Verdekal told police that he and Myers were in a second floor bedroom when Myers noticed a scratch on his back and she asked him about it. Verdekal said Myers then became combative, kicking and scratching him.

Verdekal said he later went downstairs and found Myers in the kitchen holding a knife and she "jabbed" him with it. Police said Verdekal had bandages on his abdomen and when removed, they observed a puncture wound on his left torso that appeared consistent with a knife wound. Police said they did not observe any bruising on Verdekal, despite his claim that Myers kicked and punched him.

Police gathered blood-stained clothing belonging to Verdekal, who refused to be admitted and signed himself out of the hospital.

Police then talked to Myers in the parking lot and she was taken to the Fairview Township police station to be interviewed. Myers waived her rights and agreed to be interviewed. She told police she and Verdekal were at a bar for a fundraising event where they were drinking and began to argue. She said when they got home and got into bed, she noticed the scratch on Verdekal's back. She said she took a screen shot of something on her phone, but Verdekal thought she took a picture of him and he "snapped." She said Verdekal threw her phone across the room and became physical with her.

Myers told police she and Verdekal later struggled in the kitchen, that she was holding a knife, but she said she was stabbed him in the stomach area and he was bleeding. Myers said she offered to drive Verdekal to the hospital, but he insisted on driving himself in Myers' car.

Myers was charged with simple assault and harassment and a preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Nov. 4, at 11 a.m. in Luzerne County Central Court.

Online records show that bail was set at $5,000 unsecured, which was posted.