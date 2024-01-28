Police, faith, educational organizations to offer de-escalation training in Prince George’s County

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A de-escalation program training will be provided to current active-duty sworn law enforcement officers in April.

The National Association of Black Law Enforcement Officers, Inc. (NABLEO), along with the Social Justice and Public Policy Ministry of the Metropolitan Baptist Church of Largo and the University of New Haven will provide two 16-hour training sessions entitled “De-Escalation Principles and Practice”.

The goal is to reduce the use of unnecessary or avoidable use of force.

“This issue has profound effects on policing’s legitimacy, and the public’s trust and willingness to cooperate with the police, comply with their directives peacefully, and obey the law,” NABLEO stated in a press release. “The challenge to the policing profession is to ensure that de-escalation training is efficient, effective, and useful in the field.”

The training sessions will take place at the Metropolitan Baptist Church of Largo on April 15 and 16 (Session 1) and April 17 and 18 (Session 2).

It will be free of charge for current active-duty law enforcement.

The training builds on situational awareness, body language and appropriate approaches and distancing based upon active and passive threats.

The program offers best practices in de-escalation, including correct de-escalation language, adjustments for varying threat stages and environments, body language, conflict management, recognizing mental health and disability issues and resources to adjust interactions based on rapid personality identification.

It also includes de-escalation techniques and prevention of escalation, while keeping professionalism, respectfulness and self-control – especially if insulting or disrespectful language and behavior is happening.

Registration is first-come, first-serve, and registration must be completed by April 5.

People requiring housing should reach out to these hotels for rates and room availability:

Courtyard by Marriott, 1320 Caraway Ct, Largo, MD 20774, (301) 925-1400



Holiday Inn Express and Suites, 9101 Basil Ct, Largo, MD 20774, (301) 636-6090



Residence Inn by Marriott, 1330 Caraway Ct, Largo, MD 20774, (301) 925-7806

If you have any questions or concerns you can email conferences@nableo.org or call 401-465-9152

