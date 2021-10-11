Police, faith leaders come together to support law enforcement

Oct. 10—EFFINGHAM — Dozens of local and state police officers joined forces with area churches Saturday to send a message in support of law enforcement and public safety.

The Crossroads Faith & Blue Vigil brought out citizens and police officers from Effingham, Teutopolis, Altamont, Illinois State Police and Illinois Secretary of State's Police, as well as area faith leaders from churches including Sacred Heart, St. Anthony and St. John's Lutheran. The event is one of hundreds to be held across the nation as part of the "Faith & Blue" initiative, designed to bring police, religious groups and communities together to show support for law enforcement.

Effingham Police Chief Jason McFarland said the event was a response to people attempting to "demonize" police and law enforcement over the course of the past year. He felt the relationship between the public and police had been distorted in the media to the point that law enforcement was painted as the villain in many cases.

"With this occurring in the background, voices of reason were unheard from the shouts of the crowd — the shouts of 'defund the police,' the shouts of 'abolish the police' (and) the shouts of 'ban the police.'" McFarland said. "However, a few voices were heard. The voices started faintly and quietly (and) they became louder and louder until people had to take notice."

McFarland believed the event showed a united front for law enforcement and public safety, with many community members wearing blue T-shirts to show their support for their local police department.

"Here today I submit to you: We are not divided. We are united," McFarland said. "We stand tall, shoulder to shoulder, to make this community prosperous and safe."

McFarland's feelings about the event and its motivation were shared by law enforcement officials in the county and the state. Effingham County Sheriff Paul Kuhns said the event gave members of the public a chance to see law enforcement officers as members of the community, neighbors for whom they share a common bond.

"My officers go to school with your children, church the same place you do (and) shop at the local grocery store," Kuhns said. "We're part of this community."

Sgt. Steve Korzenski of the Illinois State Police said the event showed the state police's desire to connect with communities big and small throughout Illinois.

"I hope they take away our involvement and the fact that we're willing to connect with the community (and) that we're willing to go to those events and do those things that help us connect with the community," Korzenski said.

After McFarland welcomed and motivated the crowd, area pastors provided speeches connecting their realm with that of law enforcement. The Rev. Mike Burdick of St. John's Lutheran Church in Effingham said people had a responsibility to pray for safety and for law enforcement in general.

"We have dual citizenship and citizenship has its privileges and responsibilities," Burdick said. "We gather as the kingdom of the right hand to pray for you, to encourage you and to thank God for your work. We in the kingdom of the right hand have a responsibility to pray for you."

Following the speeches and prayers, law enforcement and faith leaders posed for a photograph in front of The Cross at the Crossroads and their vehicles.

Even those who didn't get to officially speak had plenty to say about supporting law enforcement through the faith community. Pastor Willie C. Love of Brook of Life Church in Effingham said the chance to be at an event like this made it an "inclusive" opportunity.

"When you look at law enforcement, you can relate it to the Bible," Love said. "You have the laws of the Bible and when you look at the Books of Romans, Leviticus (and) Ezekiel, they talk about the law and the importance of it, they talk about the watchmen. That's what police officers are. So when you can merge police officers and the community, that's really good."

Zach Roth can be reached at zach.roth@effinghamdailynews.com or by phone at (217) 347-7151 ext. 132 or (217) 899-4338.