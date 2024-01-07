Police: Fake cop facing real charges

LEHMAN TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Lehman Township Police Department says a man is in custody and facing multiple charges after allegedly impersonating a police officer.

On December 13, 2023, Lehman Township Police said a person reported a suspicious interaction with 46-year-old Paul Dolan on Old Route 115 near Church Road to their department.

Police say the person reported getting a flat tire and was approached by Dolan who said he was a police officer and demanded the person move their car off the road onto the dirt section of Old Route 115.

Dolan then allegedly made multiple statements of being an officer and listed several stations and barracks he claimed to work out of according to Lehman Township Police.

Police say Dolan also reportedly claimed he was in the military and serving overseas.

After an investigation, officers found Dolan was never in the military or served as a police officer.

Investigators say they discovered several criminal facts that led to Dolan’s arrest on December 23.

Courtesy of the Lehman Township Police Department

A search warrant for Dolan’s vehicle was carried out on December 24 where police found suspected stolen police, EMS, and Fire Department-type gear, drugs, and multiple weapons.

Dolan is facing multiple charges regarding the incident including impersonating a public servant, driving without a driver’s license, theft, receiving stolen property, and other drug and weapons charges.

Court documents show Dolan is currently out on a $10,000 unsecured bail.

Police are asking if you or someone you were a victim of Dolan acting as a police officer to contact Lehman Township Police Department Officer Ed Weidow through email.

