Police: Fall River teen shot in face sustains potentially life-threatening injuries

FALL RIVER — A 14-year-old was shot in the face Thursday evening at Maple Gardens apartments.

According to WCVB reports, the teen was rushed to Hasbro Children's Hospital in Providence after sustaining what police told WCVB were potentially life-threatening injuries.

According to WCVB, Fall River police rushed to the Maple Gardens apartments off Miller Street around 8 p.m. Police say they discovered the male teenager suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the face.

.

"The investigation is extremely fluid at this time as investigators attempt to determine the circumstances surrounding the injury," Fall River police wrote in a post on social media, according to WCVB. "Early indications suggest that this incident likely did not occur in the manner in which it was initially reported to police."

This story will be updated as more information become available.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Fall River teen hospitalized after being shot Thursday night